Muy Picante: Cyn Santana’s Most Sinful Social Media Moments

Spiritual gangster Cyn Santana is celebrating her 28th birthday this month.

The Dominican-Salvadorian reality star, hailing from Washington Heights, grew popular after being spotted in music videos for 2 Chainz and Nas. And, long before she had a child with Joe Budden, she was rumored to have dated Drake. Cyn isn’t only known for the men she’s been associated with, however. She went viral countless times after posting hilarious parodies of well-known celebrities like Nicki Minaj. Then, she was asked to join the Love & Hip Hop: NY cast in 2013. Cyn’s sweet-hearted and lively disposition won hearts instantaneously — not to mention the fact that she’d been dating Erica Mena, who she filmed some pretty passionate moments with.

Today, Cyn is a devoted mom and independent recording artist betting on herself. We’ve always admired Cyn for her talent, candor and sense of humor, so we can’t wait to see her thrive in music. Join us in celebration of her upcoming birthday and chime in with what you love most about Cyn.