Curve Queen: Draya’s Intimate IG Story Reminded Us Just How Savage x Sexy She Really Is

Posted 2 hours ago

The Front 11.18.19

BET Awards 2019

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

There’s really no denying Draya Michele‘s sex appeal — she knows it, we know it, and so we might as well embrace it, right?

The mom, entrepreneur, and former reality star hit social media with a titillating video that has since gone viral. In the clips, she’s rocking Savage x Fenty intimates and showing off her wonderful (ass)ets. As to be expected, Draya incited all kinds of thirst on the internet… and we’re here to incite more.

It’s also worth noting that Draya inquired about OnlyFans, the porn app…

See the quick Savage x Fenty review that’s got everyone talking and check out some of her sexiest pictures, as of late, below.

1. Nude.

Saucy.

2. Tan.

3. Up close.

4. Ready.

5. Chillin’.

SayLess 🤫 @mintswimusa

6. Double scoop Draya.

This flavor hit different. @ohpolly #ohpolly #ad

7. In her Fashion Nova.

A literal flex. @fashionnova

8. Gorgeous in purple.

9. Leaving little to the imagination.

10. Pool party pretty.

Crowned ... pool party queen. @fashionnova

11. In bed.

Hump Day 🐫 @fashionnova lingerie

12. On a wall.

13. In real time.

I look like my pics 😈

14. In the ocean.

Sport fishing only. Big BIG fish.

15. In a thong.

16. Catching waves.

Me: act casual. @fashionnova

17. And finally, perfectly perched.

