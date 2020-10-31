athletes , costumes , Halloween
Happy Halloween! Photos Of Famous Athletes Killing In Costume Over The Years

Posted 2 hours ago

Halloween is finally here. Are you excited to commence all the spooky celebrations?

The spine-chilling holiday is one of the more anticipated observances every year — and for good reason, as so many of our faves go all out when they dress up and reimagine the best in television, film, and pop culture. To celebrate this year’s fun, we put together some of the best Halloween moments from famous athletes in recent years. Remember the Bryant family’s Wizard of Oz-inspired look? Or, John Wall killing as The Joker?

Tune into 16 very memorable All Hallows’ Eve moments below and be sure to check back to see how these stars did it up for 2020.

Have a happy, happy Halloween!

 

1. The Bryant Familly. Rest in peace, Kobe and Gianna.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🎃

2. LeBron James as Edward Scissorhands.

3. John Wall as The Joker.

4. Paul George as The Night King.

The Night King! #GOT

5. Russell Wilson and Ciara as Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Jay & Bey.

6. Dwight Howard as Thanos.

7. The Curry Family reimagine ‘Toy Story.’

8. Simone Biles as a sexy angel.

don’t call me angel 👼🏾

9. The Wade Family’s green Halloween.

🌼🌻🌵 @kaaviajames first 🎃 ‼️

10. DeAndre Hopkins as The Genie.

11. The Bosh Family as the Incredibles.

12. The Bosh family channels Batman.

13. Carmelo Anthony as The Night King.

14. Lisa Leslie as an Egyptian queen.

15. Russell Westbrook as Joe Dirt.

Yo Brandy where you at?? #joedirt

16. Karl-Anthony Towns as The Joker.

🃏🃏🃏

