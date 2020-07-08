Twitter Clowns Players’ Airline-Worthy Food From Inside The NBA Bubble

As NBA players continue to test positive for coronavirus or opt-out of the restart of the season, many others are arriving in the league’s bubble in Disney’s complex in Orlando.

The bubble includes players, coaches, and media folks who are used to having access to players, but also their choice of food at their team’s facility. But if you’ve visited a grocery store in the past couple of months, you have an idea of how much of a struggle it is to just get the basics without standing in line for hours. So, as expected, the food choices in the bubble are as limited as the forms of entertainment.

The first player to reveal the less than appetizing looking food on social media was Denver Nugget Troy Daniels.

Troy Daniels' dinner from night one inside the Orlando bubble. (via @troydaniels) pic.twitter.com/AbuOGNm2ba — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2020

Yo the NBA bubble chicken 🐔 looking Fyre-festish 👀🤣 @thesportsontap pic.twitter.com/l5p1yhKruE — Sports ON Tap Hoops (@SONTHoops) July 8, 2020

The options include a fresh garden salad with arugula, watermelon, pickled red onions, and goat cheese with Rasberry vinaigrette, tomato and mozzarella Caprese salad, Italian grilled chicken with natural jus, white fish with tomato and dill topping, parmesan polenta with sun-dried tomatoes, pasta with impossible bolognese sauce and roasted summer vegetables.

Twitter immediately got flashbacks of the terrible food at Fyre Fest and had the jokes ready. A lot of these NBA players are millionaires with sculpted bodies that have nutritionists who give them detailed meal plans, so them being forced out of their comfort zone and having to eat what the employees of Disney chef up could be interesting. On a lighter note, many were wondering if NBA’s elite players like Giannis Antekounmpo, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard will also be subject to the same food options or if they’ll be able to somehow get special treatment.

It’s all up in the air for now, but we’re sure more food pictures will surface as more players arrive in the NBA’s bubble. But check out the funniest jokes about Troy Daniel’s struggle plate below.