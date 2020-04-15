Tune In: Stimulus Checks Are Arriving & Twitter Has Never Been Pettier

Americans across the nation are waiting on the stimulus check the government promised as aid during the coronavirus shutdowns. Just $1200 for a single individual and a little more if have kids, it isn’t much to work with, but hey, something is better than nothing at this point am I right?

Some folks have already received their direct deposits, though many haven’t — and lots of others have to wait on a physical check (and only God knows when those will arrive, if ever). Fortunately for the good citizens of the United States, our lovely government set up a website that allows folks to check the status of their payment. Unfortunately, it’s not all that helpful.

Watching everyone else get stimulated while you stuck with those "payment status not available" vibes. pic.twitter.com/v6uVfdcIpM — swoopervillain (@oldohteebastard) April 15, 2020

As you can imagine, there’s been lots of chatter online — about the amount of money we’re being issued, about that bogus website, and more. Check out the tweets below.

And, if you haven’t received your cash and have no idea what’s going on with it, we’re praying that your money comes through soon. As of today, nearly 650,000 people across America have contracted coronavirus and tens of thousands have died from the deadly disease. Stay home, stay safe, and please wash your hands.