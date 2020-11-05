Cassius Gems: 14 Fire Photos Of Future’s Rumored New Girlfriend, Dess Dior

Future is moving on rather quickly, following his prior obsession with Lori Harvey.

The two reportedly split over the summer, making their breakup super obvious by deleting all signs of each other on social media. The past is the past, however, since the internet is convinced the “Life Is Good” star has a new beauty on his radar — up-and-coming rapper Dess Dior.

One look at the gorgeous young woman and you’ll have no doubt Nayvadius is interested. As far as legit receipts go, the two were reportedly spotted dining together last month and, more recently, celebrating at a strip club for Dess’ 22nd birthday.

“There is speculation now that he gifted her the Audemars Piguet watch she sported during her birthday celebration, as he’s been known to buy his girlfriends (sorry, lady friends) pricey diamond watches,” Madamenoire pointed out.

There isn’t much information regarding Dess and Future’s current status, but one thing’s for sure — Dess is gorgeous. Check out some of her best social media moments below and let us know your thoughts on Future tirelessly frolicking around town… allegedly… if you feel any kind of way about it at all, that is.