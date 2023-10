Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Day 3 of New York Comic Con 2023 came and went; you guessed it, there was more cosplay to take in.

The rain and fall temperatures didn’t stop cosplayers from showing up in droves to the Jacob K. Javits Center on Saturday, October 14.

Keeping that same energy from Day 1 and Day 2, blerds and nerds came together to celebrate geek culture. It’s a known fact amongst the NYCC faithful that cosplayers usually save their best cosplay drip for the weekend, and that continues to be the case.

On Friday, we were stuck in the Spider-Verse with plenty of takes of arguably Marvel’s most popular superhero in the building. Saturday saw more Spideys, but his foes took centerstage this time, like Spot from Across The Spider-Verse.

Another Across The Spider-Verse “villain” who showed up was Miles Morales as The Prowler. We strongly lean toward this take on the character as our favorite cosplay from the day.

Marvel Was Everywhere At New York Comic Con

Other Marvel characters we spotted were Jane Foster as Thor, a spin on Wolverine in a tuxedo, another Spidey villain, Mysterio, Mile’s homie and possible love interest Spider-Gwen, Bishop from the X-Men (pictured at the top of the post), Namor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and, of course, Loki variants.

Day 4 is underway, and if you are at The Javits Center, enjoy all the cosplay and scoop all the collectibles you can.

We will be back next year, but until then, you can see more cosplay photos in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

Geek Out: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of New York Comic Con 2023 was originally published on hiphopwired.com