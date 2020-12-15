You’re Welcome: A Gift Guide To Not Completely Screwing Up Your Girlfriend’s Christmas

The 2020 holiday season has arrived and it’s going to be a doozy, due to the pandemic, but we’re here to help you get through it as painlessly as possible.

If you’re exchanging presents on Christmas despite the blow to the economy, we’ve got a few affordable items you can gift your girlfriend this year. Now, a lot of people feel like shopping for women is particularly difficult, but there are a couple hacks to picking out the perfect gift for your lady love. First of all, you’ve got to know at least a little something about what your girl enjoys — is she a big music buff? Into beauty? How about self-care? Is maxing and relaxing her foremost concern?

Even if you don’t exactly have the answers to any of these questions (shame on you), there are some brands you just can’t go wrong with because they’ve got a little something for every kind of woman. Many of the go-to labels listed below will for sure put a smile on your lady’s face. The trick is you’ve got to personalize them in some way. Whether the actual gift speaks to who she is as a person, brings you closer as a couple, or you simply include a card that says why you chose that particular item, feeling like you put some thought into her present will have her singing your praises.

Aw girl, you know Davon so thoughtful…. hehe.

Also: wrap the doggone gift. Bows are nice, too.