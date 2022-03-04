Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Called Out For Distasteful Comments About James Harden’s Beard

Folks on Twitter slapped Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon with a technical foul. The two reality stars have come under fire for their distasteful comments about Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden and his legendary beard.

Spotted on Bossip, Bryant, and Dixon, better known as the “Green-Eyed Bandits,” decided to drop some interesting comments about the bearded on their Reasonably Shady podcast. For whatever reason, the conversation during this particular episode focused on Harden’s trade to the Sixers ending his brief stint with the Brooklyn Nets. Gizelle commented on Harden’s beard, calling it “the most disgusting thing she’s ever seen.”

They were not done. Things went into the stereotypical realm when they started pondering what could be inside Harden’s beard. “Fried chicken and fried chicken grease,” Gizelle claimed could be inside his beard. They also added other stereotypical items like Colt 45s and blunt ashes. Robyn got in on the fun by adding “Watermelon?” while pondering about them possibly sounding “racist.”

The clip has sparked some controversy, with some people on Twitter wanting Bravo to take action at the same time acknowledging the two reality stars will likely get a “pass.” Others feel the comments they made about Harden are not a big deal and “aren’t that serious.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “It takes Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon disrespecting a black man to see they are colorist light skinned black women but when they were picking on Wendy and Candiace NO ONE could see it.”

It’s right on par with colorism antics co-stars Candiace Dillard and Dr. Wendy Osefo have spoken out publicly about existing among the Real Housewives of Potomac cast. Claims that Gizelle laughed and called untrue.

You can peep more reactions to Bryant and Dixon’s comments in the gallery below.

Photo: Brian Stukes / Getty