Big Boy Diamonds: 11 Of Gucci Mane’s Most Fashionable Moments [Photos]

Tonight is the night.

In a swift move that’s had trap lovers in frenzy mode for days, it was decided Jeezy would go up against Gucci Mane — not T.I. — in the next Verzuz. For those who aren’t aware, Gucci and Jeezy have been beefing since the early ’00s.

The Hip Hop kings infamously collaborated on “Icy” in ’05. Apparently, there was a discrepancy regarding ownership of the hit song. Jeezy thought it would appear on his debut album, but it was placed on Gucci’s album, Trap House, instead.

Over the next decade, shots were continuously fired on wax and Gucci was even charged with the murder of Jeezy associate Pookie Loc. Signed to Jeezy’s label, Loc and a few other men assaulted Gucci while Gucci was visiting a lady friend. In self-defense, Gucci shot Loc, killing him, and was later acquitted of the charges. Jeezy denied any involvement.

Though they would eventually call a truce, their beef was continuously reignited. When the two announced their Verzuz, Gucci went viral for calling Jeezy, who’s more affectionately known as the Snowman, “Snowcone.” Jeezy in turn referred to Gucci as “lil guwop.” Gucci also reposted a meme involving the aforementioned deceased associate of Jeezy’s.

We don't know how tonight is going to go… we're praying for a peaceful, but entertaining Verzuz.