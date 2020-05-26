jason derulo , Newsletter , TikTok
HomeCelebrity NewsPublic Figures

King of TikTok?: Jason Derulo Raking In The Dough Thanks To The Video Social Media Network

Posted 7 hours ago

Public Figures 05.26.20

Jason Derulo Says His Making Hella Money Off His TikTok Videos

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Jason Derulo has found something he’s really good at.

 

Singer/dancer/actor Jason Derulo can now add TikTok star to his resume. Derulo, who is usually the butt of jokes on social media, especially around Met Gala time (Google it) is shining on the video social network. While Twitter still finds a way to throw in a joke or two, most are very impressed with Derulo’s videos, which pretty much sh*t on everyone else’s TikTok posts and proves he using a version of TikTok we don’t have.

TMZ caught up with Derulo and to talk about his newfound fame on TikTok and “Talk Dirty To Me” singer revealed he is raking in the dough thanks to his impressive videos. Derulo also added that anybody can achieve his status on TikTok as long as the creativity is on point.

Per TMZ:

“The “Cats” star and “Swalla” singer tells TMZ … anybody can make a killing off the video creation app, as long as you create your own space and find a niche.”
“Jason’s certainly found his TikTok calling … and we’re not just talking viral music trends.”Love him or hate him, Derulo is currently the TikTok king with an astounding 21.8 million followers and an insanely impressive 312.8 million likes. It also helps he features his gorgeous girlfriend, fellow social media influencer Jena Frumes in his videos as well.

If you don’t believe us Jason’s TikTok videos are off the chain, you can see them for yourselves in the gallery below.

Photo: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

1.

@jasonderulo

Should I do a giveaway?

♬ Money - Cardi B

2.

@jasonderulo

With great power comes great responsibility #wipeitdown @maxymaxmax

♬ Wipe It Down - BMW KENNY

3.

@jasonderulo

#duet with @dontaikaory have you tried our #humanflagchallenge ???@jenafrumes #icederulo we love fails too 😂😂😂

♬ TALK DIRTY. Jason Derulo - jasonderulo

4.

@jasonderulo

Me Myself & I

♬ original sound - cell_tali35

5.

@jasonderulo

Which one are you on hot days? 😎🥵 @jenafrumes

♬ Sunday Best - Surfaces

6.

@jasonderulo

#humanflagchallange @jenafrumes Let’s go

♬ TALK DIRTY. Jason Derulo - jasonderulo

7.

@jasonderulo

Don’t try this 😭😭😭

♬ original sound - jasonderulo

8.

@jasonderulo

I’m losing my head 🤯 🎥@davidstrib

♬ Sunday Best - Surfaces

9.

@jasonderulo

Had to spice things up @maxymaxmax

♬ Stranger Things (Main Theme) - I Love TV Themes

10.

@jasonderulo

Rare footage of #IceDerulo at dinner

♬ original sound - aangeliquee.p
More From CassiusLife
Close