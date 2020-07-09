CASSIUS Gems: Meet The First Black ‘Batwoman’ Javicia Leslie

History has been made, when Batwoman returns to television screens, she will be played by a Black woman.

After Ruby Rose unexpectedly stepped down from the titular character, the CW was scrambling to find another actress to don to take on the role of the iconic comic book character in its Batwoman television series. Instead of opting to continue the story of Rose’s character Kate Kane, they decided to shake the table and enlist Javicia Leslie to take on the role making her the first Black Batwoman.

DOPE.

Leslie spoke on her nabbing the role stating:

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Leslie about her casting.

Ruby Rose reacted to the news of Leslie’s hiring praising the decision:

“OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing!!”

The Hollywood Reporter reports when Batwoman returns for its second season, Leslie will take on the role of Ryan Wilder, who is a new character entirely. Like Rose’s Kate Kane, Wilder is also a lesbian that lives in her van along with her pet plant and is described as being “likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed.”

Per THR:

“She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

We are very intrigued.

Don’t get it twisted, Leslie isn’t new to your television screens starring in CBS’ God Friended Me and BET’s The Family Business. The Hampton University Grad also flexed her acting chops in several series on streaming service BLACK & SEXY TV. Oh, and she was Miss Hampton University in 2007.

Batwoman is HBCU grad y’all.

Congrats to Leslie, we are looking forward to her kicking ass in Gotham in season 2 of Batwoman. You can peep more photos of the new superhero in the gallery below.

Photo: John Lamparski / Getty