Cassius Gems: 20 Of Jayda Cheaves’ Sexiest Social Media Moments

Posted 2 hours ago

Gucci Mane Hosts Elleven45 Nightclub

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Miss Jayda Cheaves is celebrating her birthday today and we’re here to show the beauty some love.

If you don’t know, Jayda is Lil Baby‘s girl, as well as the mother of one of his children. While there’s been some online drama involving the couple, it seems the two are more in love than ever. The Savage x Fenty ambassador took to Instagram to thank her man for all the birthday love. “I love you baby 🖤 thank you for making my bday so special 😍😘,” she captioned the post. 

Lil Baby threw a party in his girl’s honor. Announcing the exclusive event on his own Instagram account yesterday, he wrote: “Tonight Jaydas 23 Year Party !! Must Wear Jordans!! 😳😳🤯🤯!! Hit Somebody Who Kno Somebody For Addy !!”

See their posts below.

Here at CASSIUS, we love #BlackLove, so shoutout to the beautiful couple. More photos of Jayda below. Happy Birthday beautiful!

1. Jayda with the braids.

2. Jayda in that Savage x Fenty.

3. Pink and pretty.

No matter what you do always BE YOU🎀 Outfit @baddieville

4. Red kisses.

@savagexfenty 🖤 #savagexambassador

5. Jayda shows off her (ass)ets.

Caught a tan ✨

6. Sexy in a see-through ensemble.

7. She never has to do too much.

8. It’s the thigh for us.

9. Fresh-faced.

10. We’re in love with that clear corset too.

11. Whole lot of booty.

12. It’s the leg action for us.

13. Relaxing and beautiful as ever.

14. Backing it up.

15. Quarantined cutie.

16. Red hot.

17. Comfy in bed.

18. Braided baddie.

Y’all like my hair😍🥰

19. Sweet Lord…

20. Happy Birthday, Jayda! We’re wishing you many more!

Close