Cassius Gems: Jurnee Smollett Is A Sight For Sore Eyes As Leti Dandridge In ‘Lovecraft Country’

Jurnee Smollett is low key an OG in this acting game, making her first on-screen appearance back in the early ’90s. As her career continued to heat up, we’ve been blessed to see her in some pretty epic roles — she played Black Canary in Birds of Prey, Nicole Wright in True Blood, and Judith in Tyler Perry‘s Temptation, to name just a few.

Now, Jurnee’s got our attention once more in the new HBO series Lovecraft Country. She plays Leti Dandridge in the Misha Green production, opposite Jonathan Majors.

Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of the streaming service:

“Based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he meets up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

If it sounds like it’s an intense watch, that’s because it is and just one episode in, viewers can’t get enough — of the show, and especially of Jurnee.

Jurnee Smollett such a dope actress. It’s her time. #LovecraftCountryHBO — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 17, 2020

Mostly, she’s being noticed for her superb acting abilities and diverse roles over the span of her career.

Jurnee Smollett said, "I will give you everything." pic.twitter.com/CfTVUZjiP9 — ferdosa (@atomicwick) August 17, 2020

.@jurneesmollett is the MVP of this episode. She not only refused to be called by anything but her name, but she will go down in history as the Usain Bolt of horror scenes. THIS is how you do get away. #LovecraftCountry #OneLoveCraft pic.twitter.com/cDnVxQSrNQ — theblerdgurl™️ (@theblerdgurl) August 17, 2020

Jurnee Smollett should've gotten Oscar attention from Eve's Bayou, like she should have a career similar to Natalie Portman, if we are being real… — Camryn Garrett (@dancingofpens) August 16, 2020

In light of the phenomenal actress that she is, we’re showing the beauty some love today. Keep scrolling for some much-needed Jurnee Smollett appreciation.