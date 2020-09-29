Cassius Gems: 14 Tantalizing Photos Of Tyler Herro’s Incredibly Sexy Girlfriend, Katya Henry Elise

Katya Elise Henry is having a grand ol’ time in the NBA bubble with her boyfriend Tyler Herro.

The 20-year-old Miami Heat baller is officially on his way to the NBA Finals, where he’ll go up against ex-Heat player LeBron James and the Lakers. Naturally, Tyler couldn’t help but celebrate the achievement — he was spotted on the court, hugging on Katya after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6.

Swipe left on the post below to see for yourself.

We don’t blame Tyler for showing his girl some love… as you can see, she’s gorgeous and super supportive of her man.

As their coupled up, courtside IG photo goes viral on the internet, check out more incredible photos of Katya below because … quite frankly … gotdamn.