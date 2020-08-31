Cassius Gems: Keshia Chanté’s Latest Pics Incite (Understandable) Thirst From Bow Wow [Photos]

Keshia Chanté is best known for her time on 106 & Park, opposite cohost Bow Wow.

She’s always been beautiful, but it seems her old coworker is really starting to notice these days. Shad took to his Twitter account to tweet about the talented television personality, writing “My gawd! Sh*t got diff after 106.” See the viral shoutout here, plus the picture that caught the rapper’s attention below.

Per usual, fans have a lot to say about Bow Wow’s antics — however, everyone agrees Keisha has always been gorgeous. “She still looks the same though 😂,” one user commented on The Shade Room. “Somebody get this man a drink cause he thirsty 😂😂😂😭😭😭,” another comment read, garnering thousands of likes. “Bow shoot more shots than curry 😂,” another Instagram user hilariously wrote.

Check out more photos of Keisha being fine as hell below and be sure to thank us later.