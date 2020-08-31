106 & Park , Bow Wow , keisha chante
Cassius Gems: Keshia Chanté’s Latest Pics Incite (Understandable) Thirst From Bow Wow [Photos]

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Keshia Chanté is best known for her time on 106 & Park, opposite cohost Bow Wow.

She’s always been beautiful, but it seems her old coworker is really starting to notice these days. Shad took to his Twitter account to tweet about the talented television personality, writing “My gawd! Sh*t got diff after 106.” See the viral shoutout here, plus the picture that caught the rapper’s attention below.

View this post on Instagram

for keeps 🤞🏽

A post shared by Keshia Chanté (@keshiachante) on

Per usual, fans have a lot to say about Bow Wow’s antics — however, everyone agrees Keisha has always been gorgeous. “She still looks the same though 😂,” one user commented on The Shade Room.  “Somebody get this man a drink cause he thirsty 😂😂😂😭😭😭,” another comment read, garnering thousands of likes. “Bow shoot more shots than curry 😂,” another Instagram user hilariously wrote.

Check out more photos of Keisha being fine as hell below and be sure to thank us later.

 

1. Island vibes.

2. Too fire.

View this post on Instagram

me & my equal..that would be lethal✨

A post shared by Keshia Chanté (@keshiachante) on

3. Pretty in purple.

View this post on Instagram

from palm springs, with love 💕

A post shared by Keshia Chanté (@keshiachante) on

4. Red cup baddie.

View this post on Instagram

oh.. cause i thought a waste yute said sumn 😘

A post shared by Keshia Chanté (@keshiachante) on

5. Glowing.

View this post on Instagram

are you that somebody?

A post shared by Keshia Chanté (@keshiachante) on

6. Swipe left.

View this post on Instagram

somebody call for the sauce i appear 🍾🤑🔋

A post shared by Keshia Chanté (@keshiachante) on

7. Energy.

8. No makeup needed.

View this post on Instagram

heart pure, never jaded 🤍🌸

A post shared by Keshia Chanté (@keshiachante) on

9. Queen behavior.

10. Balenciaga mami.

11. Hair down.

12. Hair up.

View this post on Instagram

isolation thrivin

A post shared by Keshia Chanté (@keshiachante) on

13. She got it.

View this post on Instagram

smart&loyal 🤍 || @prettylittlething

A post shared by Keshia Chanté (@keshiachante) on

14. Silly Keisha.

View this post on Instagram

the best time to call me is a text message 😂

A post shared by Keshia Chanté (@keshiachante) on

15. We see you!

View this post on Instagram

whole life a movie.

A post shared by Keshia Chanté (@keshiachante) on

16. Keep killin’!

17.

