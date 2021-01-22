ashanti , beauty , instagram
Cassius Gems: These Angelic Photos Prove Keyshia Cole Is Truly Sent From Heaven

Posted 1 hour ago

Celebrity News 01.22.21

Kanye West Performs On His "Touch The Sky" Tour

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

After two cancelations, fans finally got the show they’d been waiting for — a VERZUZ battle starring Keyshia Cole and Ashanti. The excitement was real, especially because it’d been postponed twice after Ashanti tested positive for coronavirus. Last night, the R&B queens finally showed up (separately and virtually) to battle it out. Fans couldn’t help but notice Keyshia’s negative demeanor, however — after she showed up nearly one and a half hours late (Ashanti was late too, but arrived in good spirits).

According to Keyshia’s DJ, the “Heaven Sent” singer was actually on time but was upset about the conditions under which she was expected to battle, citing several technical difficulties. Tune into that interview with Houston’s 97.9 The Box here.

The bad vibe nearly ruined the moment for fans who were excited to support their faves and take a nostalgic trip down memory lane. So much so, “Keyshia Cole attitude” trended online. See for yourself below.

All that said, most people stuck it out. Despite last night’s hiccup, we couldn’t help but be reminded of Keyshia’s beauty, inside and out. It’s no secret she’s been through hell and back, and she’s still standing, so that counts for a lot. Join us in saluting the queen, plus the full VERZUZ battle below, if you missed it.

1. God took his time with Keyshia.

2. The most flawless skin.

3. The most resilient of women.

4. So angelic.

5. Her smile? EVERYTHING.

6. See what we mean?

7. One of a kind.

8. True beauty.

9. We love you, Keyshia!

