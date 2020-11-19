Battle Of The Gems: 16 Of Keyshia Ka’oir & Jeannie Mai’s Best Instagram Moments

Gucci Mane and Jeezy are going against each other in a Verzuz battle we’re sure will go down in music history. That said, we would be remiss not to mention the amazing women in their lives.

There’s levels to loyalty and Keyshia Ka’oir is a true example of what it means to hold your man down. Not only did she stick by Gucci’s side while he did his time in prison, she assisted him with getting on track mentally, physically, and financially — to the extent that when Gucci was released, fans joked he was a clone of the real Guwop. On her end, Jeannie Mai is also all about celebrating and uplifting her man. Though we never expected The Real cohost and the Snowman to unite in romantic bliss, they’re in love and we ain’t mad at it one bit.

Both men look ten times as handsome with these fabulous, go-getter women on their arms, so today’s Cassius Gems highlights the style and grace of the two queens. Some of their best shots below.

IT’S OFFICIAL ‼️ Welcome to #VERZUZ season 2. 💥 GUCCI MANE VS JEEZY Thursday, November 19th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Watch on our IG or in HD on @AppleMusic. Drinks by @Ciroc

🔥 @NTWRKLIVE pic.twitter.com/yJtaBj3rbK — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) November 15, 2020

Let us know who you got in our Battle of the Gems and tune into Jeezy and Gucci’s Verzuz tonight at 8 p.m. ET via IG Live or Apple Music.