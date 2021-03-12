Cassius Gems: Coming 2 America’s KiKi Layne Is The Truest Definition Of A Black Queen [Photos]

Coming 2 America was a huge hit! According to Amazon, the long-awaited sequel boasts the no. 1 opening weekend of any streaming movie in 2021 so far. If you ask us, the film’s success can be credited to its nostalgia, big belly laughs, and inspirational themes of tackling generational misogyny.

The original 1988 Coming To America film — starring Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, and more — followed Zamundan Prince Akeem as he traveled to NYC in search of a bride, eventually finding his wife-to-be in Queens. This month, the original crew returned for the sequel, with some additions to the all-star cast, including KiKi Layne, South Africa’s Nomzamo Mbatha, Teyana Taylor, and more. The film was full of Black Girl Magic from start to finish!

“The premiere of Coming 2 America has far exceeded any of our wildest expectations. It’s clear an entire new generation of fans have joined the enormous loyal fanbase who already adored the magical world created by global phenom Eddie Murphy, the incredibly talented filmmaking team and the hilarious, all-star cast of existing and newly-cemented legends,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement according to Deadline.

As mentioned, the Coming 2 America ladies did not come to play. Fans were especially charmed by 29-year-old Layne, who plays Meeka, one of Prince-turned-King Akeem’s three daughters. Meeka is nearly looked over as the heiress to King Akeem’s throne when he learns he has an illegitimate first-born son who can run the kingdom instead.

This month, and every month, we’re celebrating our Black queens and Miss KiKi undoubtedly fits the bill. More photos of the hardworking beauty below.