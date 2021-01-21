Cassius Gems: The Yummiest Photos Of Reality Star Kiyomi Leslie

Kiyomi Leslie recently announced some great news — she and NFL baller Justin Hardy are expecting a child together.

The Love & Hip Hop: ATL reality star (who previously dated Bow Wow and L&HH castmate Shooter) hit Instagram to show off her baby bump a few days ago. In her post, she’s seen posing for photos, dancing, and cradling her unborn bundle of joy. Kiyomi and Justin also shared some beautiful pictures from their baby shower this week. See those below.

In true Kiyomi fashion, the North Carolina native stripped down to her undergarments, flaunting her incredible figure while also sharing a quote that revealed she may be experiencing some anxiety regarding the changes taking place in her body.

No doubt, her snapback will be the talk of the internet when that time comes. For now, we’ve gathered a few of Kiyomi’s sexiest social media moments — because she been bad and that’s not about to change. Congrats to the gorgeous couple! We can’t wait to meet the little one.