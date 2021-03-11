Cassius Gems: 10 Times LeToya Luckett Put On For Wholesome Baddies Everywhere

LeToya Luckett made her introduction into entertainment as one of four members of the original Destiny’s Child. Since leaving the group, with whom she won two Grammys and sold millions of records, LeToya’s gone on to impress fans with her superb songwriting and acting skills as a solo entertainer.

Aside from music, we’ve seen LeToya’s famous face on the big and small screens. Most notably, she starred in the movie Preacher’s Kid, as well as television series Greenleaf and Single Ladies. Today, at 40 years old, she is a wife (although she announced her impending divorce earlier this year), mom to two small children, philanthropist, and go-getter with decades of success under her belt.

In celebration of her birthday, she hit Instagram with a cute yacht photo and beautiful message:

Full of love. Full of gratitude. Full of Life & equipped with many lessons. 40, I welcome you & everything you have for me. God, I thank you for your grace. Thank you for your protection. Thank you for keeping me , for holding my hand & never letting go. Most of all, thank you for 2 of the sweetest loves…my children. To my family & friends, I love my tribe & appreciate y’all SO much. Y’all make this journey so fulfilling. I’m going into this new chapter with an open heart to love, an open optimistic mind with the desire to grow in wisdom. Healthy boundaries & peace of mind. Ready. ❤️✨ Happy BURFDAY to ME! 🎉

See her flick and more of her most beautiful photos below. We’re wishing LeToya a happy, happy birthday!