CASSIUS Gems: 10 Photos of Lil Wayne’s Rumored New Boo, Denise Bidot

Lil Wayne definitely has a type if this rumor is true.

Weezy definitely has something in common with protege Drake, he prefers his women BBW. Tunechi was first rumored to be cozying up with La’Tecia Thomas is honestly thicker than a cold bowl of grits. The couple even reportedly got engaged before subsequently ending their relationship last month.

Now, word on the Young Money streets is that Wayne is now courting a new BBW baddie, Denise Bidot. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Wayne is only following the plus-sized model on Instagram, furthering fueling dating rumors. Weezy also made it clear he was in a relationship while speaking with Nicki Minaj during a recent episode of his Apple Music Young Money Radio show on Friday, June 12.

During the interview, Nicki asked her mentor, “Remember when you was telling me that I be having an attitude all the time because I needed good d**k? While being very careful not reveal his special lady’s Wayne jokingly responded:

“I just hope my girl heard that, that’s all.”

The 34-year-old Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti model more than likely got on Wayne’s radar when they took a photo together with other models in Miami while promoting his Young Money line with American Eagle. Bidot’s face stunning face will definitely look familiar to you because she has been featured in campaigns for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line, Lane Bryant and Levis.

Well, we ain’t mad at Weezy one bit, BUT we couldn’t help notice that Bidot and Thomas both strike an uncanny resemblance with another. You can get to know Bidot a little bit more with some tantalizing eye-candy in the gallery below.

Photo: Manny Hernandez / Getty