Mercedes‑Benz And Moncler’s Debut Collaboration Gives The G Wagon The Puffer Jacket Treatment

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Mercedes‑Benz and Moncler announced a new collaboration, inspired by the outstanding design and heritage of both brands.

As per Hypebeast, the collaboration opens an imaginary universe that explores shared brand values: a strong passion for innovation, concise design language and a first-mover approach to cross-cultural co-creation. The partnership underlines Mercedes‑Benz’s strategy to explore new realms across fashion and culture with the goal to challenge expectations and interact with broader audiences beyond automotive. At the same time, it highlights Moncler’s evolution beyond fashion and into new spheres of design.

A unique design art piece created exclusively for the collaboration by Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, was revealed by Mercedes‑Benz as a partner at Moncler’s “Art of Genius” live show Monday, Feb. 20. PROJECT MONDO G recreates the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class with the distinctive design codes of Moncler by merging the characteristic G-Class features with Moncler’s puffer jacket.

“The collaboration with Moncler inspired us to create a real iconic sculpture on wheels – a very bold design statement: our PROJECT MONDO G” said Wagener. “Based on our design philosophy Sensual Purity, this art piece merges extremely contrasting forms and surfaces: spacecraft shiny materials with a used patina look; strong geometry of the G-Class with organic forms of Moncler puffer jackets”.

You can view “The Art of Genius” show and more pictures of the G-Class below.