Cassius Gems: 9 Times Mickey Guyton Was A Blessing On Our Timeline [Photos]

Music lovers across the nation are still talking about the 2021 Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah last night.

In true Baddie Bey fashion, Beyoncé made history, securing her 28th Grammy at yesterday’s show and becoming the most Grammy-awarded singer ever, male or female. Meg Thee Stallion also had a spectacular night, along with many other performers, including Brittany Howard, Cardi B, and Mickey Guyton (pictured above).

Turning a page in country music history, Guyton is the first Black singer to be nominated in the ‘Best Country Solo’ category. The new mom also hit the stage in a beautiful gold dress to sing her anthem “Black Like Me” — and it was an incredible moment. Watch below.

“This still feels like a dream,” Guyton wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t have done this without you. Thank you for your prayers and love on a day that I will remember forever. This is for my son. Everything that I am is for him. 🖤”

More photos of the beauty below. We are wishing her and her beautiful family nothing but the best.