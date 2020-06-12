Newsletter , nicki minaj
CASSIUS Gems: 14 Of Nicki Minaj’s Hottest Instagram Shots

Posted June 12, 2020

Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Ah, Nicki Minaj.

The Queens-born rapper is never one to mince her words– which makes her one of the best female rappers to ever grab the mic. And if you need proof, remember the time she smoked Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Rick Ross when she was a rookie in the rap game.

Minaj is always quick to snap back at haters and people that critique her for career moves, and now its happened again. For the second time, she’s connected with the snitch of a rapper, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, for a new song. Of course, rap twitter was angered that she collaborated with the rainbow-haired troll, but the one thing you can’t be mad at is how great she looked in the video. The song, named “Troll,” already has 20 million views on YouTube, but we’d much rather watch the video on mute. Minaj is spotted in several outfits– including nothing but pasties, a furry bikini top, and a red patent leather dress.

If you’ve been sleeping on Nicki, peep some of her hottest Instagram shots below.

1. The Baddest

2. Sexy In Red

3. Carnival Ready

View this post on Instagram

Trini to di 🦴

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

4. Speechless…

View this post on Instagram

#Yikes what’s the hype? This is smthn light 🥳🎉

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

5. Green With Envy

6. Fendi’d out

View this post on Instagram

#Brrratatatat

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

7. That arch, though.

View this post on Instagram

Mi body riiight. Punani tiiight. 😻

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

8. Sweet tooth

9. Dive In

View this post on Instagram

The #BedVideo is out. What was your favorite look?

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

10. Met Gala Ready

11. Gold Accents

12. Trinity

13. Poolside Ready

14. Candid

View this post on Instagram

#WobbleUpVIDEO out now 🎀🍭🧁

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

