28 Classy Normani Pics That Are Also Savage As Hell

Just as Victoria’s Secret scales back a bit to move in a more inclusicve direction, Savage x Fenty is hitting the world with everything it’s got. Key information, fellas — Christmas is right around the corner. Most recently, the lingerie brand announced the Normani as their first brand ambassador, an excellent choice if we do say so ourselves. Press play on the clip up top to see what we mean.

OG Bad gyal and Savage x Fenty creator Rihanna hit social media to let the world know the beauty has her blessing. “Welcome to thee family sis! Honored to have you!!,” she tweeted.

Welcome to the family sis! Honored to have you!! @Normani https://t.co/DzG3JO6Osq — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 22, 2019

Check out 28 photos below that prove she was the perfect choice.