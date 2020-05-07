Cassius Gems: 11 Photos Of Earl Thomas’ Gun-Toting Wife Nina

Nina Thomas has made quite the name for herself these last few days.

Wife to Baltimore Ravens star Earl Thomas, Nina made headlines after she held her cheating husband at gunpoint and was subsequently arrested. Apparently, he was hanging out with his brother when they decided to get their orgy on. Here’s the alleged story from TMZ:

“Nina claims Earl, 30, left their home earlier in the day after an argument over the NFL player’s drinking. She claims Earl’s brother, Seth Thomas, picked him up. But, a short time later, she decided to check on his whereabouts by logging into his Snapchat account — and that’s when she says she found video of Earl with another woman. Nina says she used Earl’s Snapchat account to track his location to a nearby Airbnb rental home … and says she called up two other women to help her confront Earl at the pad. Nina also claims she grabbed Earl’s pistol, a 9mm Berreta, in the process with the intention to ‘scare him.’ When the women arrived at the house, they ‘discovered Earl and Seth naked in bed with other women.’ That’s when Nina admits she pulled out the gun and put it to Earl’s head — stating ‘that she took out the magazine thinking that the gun could not fire.’ But, cops say Nina was “unaware that the gun had a round in the chamber.” Earl was apparently able to wrestle the gun away from his wife. Read the full account of how the rest went down here.

In a video posted to his social media, Earl reacted to the news hitting TMZ and what he had to say also made headlines. “These things happen,” he told the world … watch his full message below.

“Stuff like this happens” -Earl Thomas on his day that involved his wife holding him at gunpoint after she found him naked in a bed with another women andddddd his brother. pic.twitter.com/jHMCJpanu3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 7, 2020

