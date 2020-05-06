Cassius Gems: Diamond Princess Trina Is Still Da Baddest & These Pics Prove It

Legends Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have really created something special with their Verzuz series, as some of the greatest musicians to ever live want to get in on the fun.

Erykah Badu and Jill Scott went viral last week when it was announced they’d go head-to-head in the next Instagram Live battle and now, Khia has opened up a can of worms by insinuating she could beat Trina. After inquiring about the premise of the series, Khia threw some smoke Trina’s way and said “I got 285 hits to put on yo’ ass b*tch.”

During a sit-down interview with Miami’s 99 Jamz, Trina seemed to address Khia and anybody else who thinks they can handle her hit-for-hit:

“I’m not gonna entertain the blogs. I’m not a person that does all that. Everybody knows me — I’m a queen. This is called royalty over here, OK? I’m not stepping off of my throne to address no bum, no chicks that are beneath me, and nobody that has not worked as hard as I’ve worked for anything. So when you girls, or whatever you wanna be, are calling my name — you wanna battle, you wanna do all this — first of all make sure you have 10 hits, make sure you have enough records, make sure you’re on my level if you think you wanna go toe-to-toe with me ’cause you cannot, OK? Let’s make that very clear. So the blogs and whoever else can post whatever, I will not address it you scumbags. You are beneath me and you will always be. Please make sure you understand that.”

Trina definitely has a point in regard to Khia’s music catalogue. While it was a huge record, Khia is pretty much only known for “My Neck, My Back.” Looks like we won’t get to see that battle, but you can scroll through some fire photos of the queen below. She’s still the baddest.