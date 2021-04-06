Twitter Sounds Off On Ray Fisher’s Racist Complaints On Working For DC Comics

1.
I really, REALLY don't like WB Pictures. #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/HVbSdhfIoZ— Razanul Akib Hoque (@RazanulHoque) April 6, 2021
2.
So those rumors about Ben nearly punching Joss are looking like they were probably true... #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/i1FpA4QheB— RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@ZSJL_) April 6, 2021
3.
“If I can't get accountability, at least I can make people aware of who they're dealing with”— Leo (@LeoStyles19) April 6, 2021
A>E#IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/j6sDuxsVik
4.
The red flags were always there, and many chose to ignore it #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/IyHbY9RvMV— Tobi Kayode || #ZSJL is here (@TobiKayode6) April 6, 2021
5.
They deserve so much better... #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/5fWpTblLJL— Jay (@BlackJesterO) April 6, 2021
6.
The Justice League reshoots were blatant sabotage #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/bQ4R6aW56v— -/George\- (@kryptonscodex) April 6, 2021
7.
I've said it before, and I'll say it again, #IStandWithRayFisher. This article missing a lot of important information, but I'll say this--I know for a fact Ray experienced racism. I know because we talked at length about what happened, and I get it. https://t.co/V5Sxi69cLz— David F Walker (@DavidWalker1201) April 6, 2021
8.
Aaaaand this is what we call gaslighting.— Ω meg Ω (@wondermeg_) April 6, 2021
Source: [https://t.co/huHqDB8H4D]#IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/9xQ8bKYekl
9.
Ray Fisher was meant to play a supporting role as Cyborg in THE FLASH and had a positive discussion with Andy Muschietti.— 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) April 6, 2021
However, WB then framed his role as a cameo for a 2-week shoot, so they only had to pay him a fraction of his salary.#IstandWithRayFisher #BoycottTheFlash pic.twitter.com/D51XbE7PMs
10.
There's something evil about WB when they say they're not racist and then reduce a black man's role as a technical "cameo" so they wouldn't have to pay him, fire him when he exposed their racism, and then used their Asian exec as a racism shield. #IStandWithRayFisher— Walt (@UberKryptonian) April 6, 2021
11.
If you add pieces from all the articles we’ve gotten over the months, it all leads back to the anonymous email from years ago about the environment on the JL set being 100% true, like word for word!!!! Joss Whedon should never step foot on a set ever again #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/bNfxthJfhJ— 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 | #SnyderCut (@theSNYDERVERSE) April 6, 2021
12.
He deserves so much better#IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/VxWfadDyNN— Cap (@SteveRogersWWII) April 6, 2021
13.
Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada and Ann Sarnoff are all either responsible, complicit or excused the toxic behaviour that occurred on the JL reshoot set and prevented accountability taking place. They all need to exit permanently from positions of power at WB! #IstandwithRayFisher— 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 | #SnyderCut (@theSNYDERVERSE) April 6, 2021
14.
Yeah, this Flash movie is not it.— Walt (@UberKryptonian) April 6, 2021
WB reduced Ray Fisher's Cyborg role in the film to a "cameo" title so they wouldn't have to pay him and then fired him when he exposed the racism and abuse at the studio. #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/KKUxxakhEW