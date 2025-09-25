Subscribe
Ray J Says RICO Case “Worse Than Diddy” Is Coming For The Kardashians But X Isn’t Buying It

Published on September 25, 2025

If there’s an outrageous hot take waiting to be spewed, Ray J is always at the front of the line.

The R&B singer has been thriving in the never-censored world of streaming. During a recent chat with Chrisean Rock, he may have gone too far by claiming he’s working with the authorities to build a RICO case against Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner.

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kim and Kris is about to be crazy. I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’mma say a lot of sh-t,” he said. “Anybody that know Kim and is cool with Kim, they need to be telling now. The rain is coming. The feds are coming.”

He adds, “There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s worse than Diddy.”

RICO investigations —which stand for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act— are typically used to charge major illegal organizations like drug cartels and mobs. But it was most recently used in an attempt to prosecute Diddy in his highly publicized case, though he was ultimately acquitted of more dire sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

This isn’t the first time Ray J has hinted at a major bust heading to the first family of reality TV. He made similar claims back in May when he was part of the TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial documentary. 

“If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he said.

Ray’s ties to the Kardashian clan date back nearly 20 years to when he was dating Kim and their sex tape was released. He’s since wrestled with the effects of the viral video and has blamed Kris Jenner for orchestrating its release and calling it a strategic business move that subsequently launched the family’s careers.

“I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing,” he told Daily Mail in 2022. “I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about.”

See social media’s response to Ray’s crazy claim below.

Kim Kardashian kris jenner Ray J
