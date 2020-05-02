cassius gems , Newsletter , rubi rose
CASSIUS Gems: 13 Beautiful Pictures Of Rapper Rubi Rose That Prove She Is Fly Out Worthy

Posted 2 hours ago

Recent 05.02.20

Ladies Love R&B

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The beautiful Rubi Rose is the subject of everyone’s Twitter timelines this morning.

She’s allegedly involved with South Bronx rapper Lil Tjay, and while social media would rather make jokes over a flyout dispute, we’re here to talk about all the positive things. The Lexington Kentucky native is a social media powerhouse, with over a million followers on Instagram and over 130,000 on Twitter. But she’s more than just a pretty face, she’s got BARS. Tracks like Hit Yo Dance featuring Yella Beezy and NLE Choppa are potential anthems, and the over-the-top songs like Big Mouth even earned her a spot on Genius’ Verified.

Rose got her start in Migos’ Bad & Boujee video back in 2016 and hasn’t looked back since.  But she’s more than a video girl, she’s also a Georgia State graduate. Balancing school and her growing career isn’t easy, but she’s getting through it.

“It’s definitely hard, but it’s worth it. If you want to do something, you stick through it, and you do it. And I want to do (music and school), so I’m going to finish. It’s no biggie,” Rose recently told HipHopDX.

But for right now, we’re stuck on her thirst trapping pictures she’s been pretty popular for posting on Instagram. Keep scrolling for more flicks of Rubi Rose– you’ll thank us later.

1. Classic black and white.

2. From the back.

View this post on Instagram

Haven’t met a nigga who can handle me

A post shared by Rubi Rose (@therubirose) on

3. Casual vibes.

4. Streetwear chick.

View this post on Instagram

I had to get my shoes in bc I never wear jordans 😤

A post shared by Rubi Rose (@therubirose) on

5. Pretty in pink

6. College Girl

7. Look back at it.

8. Poolside tings.

View this post on Instagram

imma hustler baby... i’ll sell water to a whale 💋

A post shared by Rubi Rose (@therubirose) on

9. Speechless.

View this post on Instagram

Zip it up nigha ... i only want the neck🤗

A post shared by Rubi Rose (@therubirose) on

10. …but this Fashion Nova fit

11. Smoke me out.

View this post on Instagram

Real raw b*tch no edit 🤳🏾

A post shared by Rubi Rose (@therubirose) on

12. Natural beauty.

View this post on Instagram

He like Rubi kan u be my baby mommy ❤️

A post shared by Rubi Rose (@therubirose) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

when u want attention 🙄🖤💦

A post shared by Rubi Rose (@therubirose) on

