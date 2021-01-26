Cassius Gems: 9 Photos Of Wrestling Champ Sasha Banks’ Incredible Body

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is celebrating her birthday today.

Born Mercedes Varnado, the professional athlete is official 29 years old and she couldn’t be more excited. Reposting shoutouts in her IG Story, Banks also dropped a fire, celebratory photo on her page. Keeping it simple, she captioned the flick “29” and credited the crew behind the sexy social media moment.

In addition to her reign in wrestling, Banks is known for her role as Koska Reeves in Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. Also worth noting: she’s the first cousin of Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillinger, Brandy, and Ray J — success runs in the family, it seems. In fact, Snoop reportedly helped his little cousin develop her famous wrestling persona and she has dreams of the iconic rapper showing out as her tag team partner one day.

Following Snoop’s recent AEW appearance, Banks said in an interview with Complex Sports: “I saw him two weeks before he did it and he was talking about how he wanted to do a splash. I wasn’t thinking the splash was going to look like that… he called me right after and cracked up laughing, asking if I was proud.” “I was like ‘Dude, if you had fun, that’s all that matters.’ He couldn’t believe it. He’s so freaking tall. He was hella smooth. We still got time. I wanna do matches with him and want him as my tag team partner for WrestleMania. We have time. I got time to train him. That splash is going to be five stars,” she added. Listen to the podcast episode here.

No objections here! To celebrate the accomplished beauty’s big day, we gathered some of her most dazzling social media moments below. Tune in!