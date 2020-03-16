13 Keri Hilson Pics That’ll Make You Forget About Her Head-Scratching Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

You know those instances when you should probably keep your thoughts to yourself, but you share them anyway? Keri Hilson had one of those moments this weekend.

The singer-songwriter, best known for tracks like “Knock You Down” and “Pretty Girl Rock,” hopped on Twitter and told everyone she believes radiation from 5G is what started the Coronavirus. Not only was her theory head-scratching, it was horribly timed as the world is slowly but surely shutting down and going into social isolation to fight the deadly virus. Most of her social media posts have since been deleted (Keri said her management asked that she do so), but here’s what she said according to Radio.com:

“People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies… what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation,” she wrote, alongside a set of screenshots about China’s launch of 5G, and an article warning about the potential danger of 5G. “5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!”

… Hilson continued, posting more screenshots of articles on “how does 5G affect us,” as well as a nine minute video on her Instagram page on the subject. “Not sold? It’s a lot. I get it,” she captioned on Instagram. “That’s fine. But Google or YouTube affects of 5G, EMF exposure, electromagnetic frequency, and radio frequency radiation for yourself.” “Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region,” she also wrote on Twitter. “There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries.”

Management has asked me to delete vid/articles. 🤷🏾‍♀️ I appreciate good discourse on unconventional thinking. Let’s all just be safe out there, cuz whatever the cause the virus a real thing. May God be with us…prayers to alllllll 🙏🏾 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

Critics dragged her with the quickness, of course…

