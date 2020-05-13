Cassius Gems: 15 Photos Of Jordan Craig That Prove Tristan Thompson Played Himself

We’re of the opinion that Tristan Thompson took a huge L when he reportedly cheated on his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, mid-pregnancy and allegedly with Khloe Kardashian.

As we all know, he would go on to leave Jordan, impregnate Khloe, before embarrassing TF out of the famed reality star in the same manner he did his ex. While Khloe and Tristan denied Jordan’s cheating allegations, both of their reputations are terrible, so we think Jordan is the less likely liar in this scenario. Plus, his relationship with Khloe helped prove an obvious pattern. RadarOnline obtained court documents, in which Jordan spoke out about what she says happened.

“In shocking uncovered court documents obtained only by Radar, Jordan Craig, now 27, claimed she was living an ‘extravagant’ life with her boyfriend of two years, Thompson, when she found out she was pregnant on April 16, 2016. The pro athlete had been desperate to have a baby, she alleged, and despite their fertility issues, ‘encouraged me to exhaust every avenue we possibly could to start our family.’ Just one month after discovering her pregnancy, Craig claimed she found out her baby daddy had been cheating on her, and she left their Cleveland home for her native Los Angeles,” the site reports.

“Tristan insisted he would change for our family, and tried to get back together on numerous occasions,” Jordan reportedly said in the docs, which claim she took the professional baller back before moving into a new L.A. home with him. His continued infidelities and partying allegedly led her to move back to her parents’ house that summer. Radar Online continues:

“In a shocking betrayal, Craig said she soon spotted paparazzi photos of Thompson ‘with one of the women I previously confronted him about, and whom Tristan had denied even knowing.’ As Radar readers may recall, Thompson, 28, and Kardashian, 34, were first spotted together at an L.A. club in August 2016, and photographed on a romantic Mexican getaway just a few weeks later. ‘Their relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst,’ Craig painfully recalled. ‘Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy.'”

As we all know, his relationship with Khloe hasn’t been a fairytale either — and let’s not forget about his whole Jordyn Woods moment. And now, according to gossip sites, Tristan may have another baby’s mother.

All that said, model-entrepreneur-mom Jordan is living her best life Tristan-free and we aren’t mad at it. Check out more photos below and don’t be Tristan fellas — honesty is key.