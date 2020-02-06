Newsletter , sofia richie
No Pre-Date Needed: 22 Muy Caliente Pics Of Sofia Richie

LEGAL AF🥂 @amberasaly

Sofia Richie is making headlines after she reportedly unfollowed Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram. The 21-year-old daughter to Lionel Richie, Sofia is currently dating Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex, and the two ladies were cool for a while, but it seems all that has changed. No word on what’s going on, but the unfollow comes soon after Sofia announced she would not be participating in Keeping Up With The Kardashians anymore. She, instead, would like to get into acting.

“…I want to get into acting!” Richie told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon.” “The roles I’m reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they’re easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it,” she added.

We wish Sofia all the best in her blossoming acting career. In the meantime, check out these muy caliente pics.

1. Woah.

A series of me living my best life

2. Body.

Take me back 😫

3. Why not?

Another, because why not🧚🏼‍♀️

4. Flawless.

5. Topless.

6. Jesus.

Frankie Files 🌩

7. Peek-a-boo booty.

Morning sun 🤗

8. Abs.

9. Perched.

10. Sun-kissed.

On a mission to tan 🐠

11. *Double Taps*

Gonna miss Venice, onto the next adventure

12. Up close.

Corsica 👒

13. Legs.

@amberasaly 🐠

14. Views.

Just leave me be 🥰

15. Lawd.

@amberasaly 🐠

16. Candid.

@amberasaly 🐬

17. Vibes.

Tis the season

18. Oh ok.

Pre Oscars vibe in @victoriassecret #ad

19. Oh OK.

Made it to cabo🌞

20. Iridescent.

21. Because she can.

22. Hi Sophia.

