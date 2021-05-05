CASSIUS Gems: These Photos of Tahiry Jose Prove She Still Is One of The Baddest In The Game

It’s a real one’s birthday.

Before she made a splash in the reality television world on Love & Hip Hop, the now 42-year-old Dominican bombshell Tahiry Jose and her assets blessed your favorite rappers’ music videos. She also had them as well as men all over going loco. Considered to be one of the OG video vixens, you can spot her in 50 Cent’s “Do You Think About Me” video off his album Before I Self Destruct as well as Fabolous‘ visual for “Got That Work” off his There Is No Competition 3 mixtape.

She gained even more popularity when she and her then-boyfriend at the time Joe Budden starred together in his popular Joe Budden TV YouTube vlog series with people honestly tuning in to get a glimpse of Jose and understandably so. Tahiry would take that popularity landing the King Magazine’s cover as well as a spread in Playboy.

Now you can catch her on your television screens as part of the cast of Love & Hip Hop: New York and other shows like Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, where she and her then boo Vado tried to salvage their relationship.

To celebrate Tahiry’s day of birth, we took the liberty of going perusing through her Instagram account for some of her most tantalizing moments. You can always sign up to her OnlyFans page, where we are sure she will not let you down visually based on this teaser she dropped.

