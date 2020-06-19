Cassius Gems: 12 Beautiful Pics Of Tika Sumpter To Celebrate Her 40th Birthday

Tika Sumpter is turning 40 tomorrow and we know we always say “Black don’t crack” but seriously — 40, where?

The esteemed actress is everything we think of when we shout “Black Girl Magic,” so we couldn’t let this week pass without showing her some serious love. Hailing from Queens, NY, Tika has been honing her craft and career in film and television since the early ’00s. Now, in recent years, she’s only picked up steam, starring in Black-ish spinoff Mixed-ish, in addition to nabbing roles in movies like Nobody’s Fool, Sonic The Hedgehog, Ride Along, Ride Along 2, and more.

Most prestigiously, she starred as Michelle Obama in Southside With You, the biographical romantic drama about our Forever First Family. To celebrate all that she is — beautiful, talented, intelligent, gracious, hardworking, resilient — we gathered some of our favorite photos of her on social media. Keep scrolling and join us in wishing Tika a happy, happy birthday.