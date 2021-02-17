These Black Celebrity Men Allegedly Went Under The Knife To Solve Their Hair Struggles

There is nothing more sacred to men, especially Black men, than their hairlines and, of course, their hair.

We go to great lengths to keep a full head of hair plus a sharp hairline and, in some cases, extreme measures to save it. For those who don’t have all the money in the world, it’s those constant trips to the barber combined with some Bigen hair dye that gives you the confidence to head out into the world without a cap.

For those who are well off, you can take things a step further by undergoing expensive procedures to restore your hair via hair transplants or other new hair restoration procedures. According to Healthline, the price to keep you looking forever young is steep and could set you back between $4,000 to $15,000. Being that hair restoration is considered cosmetic surgery, that money will be coming directly out of pocket. Other underlying factors like location, type of procedure, how good is the surgeon, and how much hair is needed also affect the final cost.

Now, if you’re a celebrity or some sort of public figure, hair restoration is an investment, and you will probably recoup that money from future projects. But at the same time, you also have to maintain your “new” head of hair, or you can be out here looking crazy. Case in point, Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is currently getting fried on Twitter because of ridiculous looking bald spot that got him out here looking like he’s slowly transforming into Sherman Helmsley.

Tory Lanez got the sunroof open. pic.twitter.com/ao9ba2EzES — Mike (@shmoneyshmike) February 17, 2021

Tory Lanez gotta get a refund with his hair transplant … I low key think tyga set him up and gave him the wrong doctor. That patch in the middle of his head widening by the day. pic.twitter.com/us6qsK3gDF — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 14, 2021

Lanez is one of the few celebrities who has admitted that they have dropped bread to save their hairlines. Back in 2019, he revealed as much during an interview with radio personality Big Boy stating:

“It’s not Bosley, though … that’s when they slice your head and do all this weird shit. I didn’t do that. My shit is more so natural.”

“I met a doctor that does hair restoration—that is specifically for African American and Latino hair. So, basically, I was going away on my corners. They help me do the restoration.”

He might want to do a follow-up because his head is nothing but pure struggle.

It’s quite understandable that we all can’t be former ESPN anchor Michael Smith, former NBA players turned NBA analysts Jalen Rose and Grant Hill, who are considered the gold standard when it comes to crispy hairlines due to the fact they each look like a barber used a protractor to line them up.

But a lot of us also can’t afford hair transplant surgery to keep our hair and hairlines looking youthful. Lanez is definitely not the only celeb to go the surgery route. There are plenty of others who allegedly opted for the hair or hairline restorative procedures. You can see them all below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83