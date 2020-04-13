Grey Hair Don’t Care: Twitter Reacts To DJ Khaled, Diddy & More Being Forced To Social Distance From Their Barbers

Women have been on social media the past month, wishing for outside to open back up so they can get their nails and hair done, but it turns out dudes aren’t far behind.

Celebrities like Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, and Diddy have attempted to stay connected with their fans through Instagram live sessions, and we’re starting to notice that they look a little… different. Diddy, who’s Hip-Hop royalty at 50-years-old hasn’t been able to get a fresh haircut like the rest of us but also hasn’t gotten his hair dyed. The elder statesman has been showing off the salt and pepper beard and the grey that’s been creeping up the sides of his head too.

Kevin Hart is another celeb that’s been showing off the distinguished look while being cooped up in the house. But DJ Khaled has had the most significant transformation. Khaled is known for getting a haircut several times a week and even gets a razor-sharp lineup while broadcasting on social media. But a month away from his barber has him looking like an entirely different person. His beard is longer than we’ve ever seen, and his usual buzzed hair is no more.

Of course, Twitter had their jokes for the celebs who are roughing it throughout quarantine like the rest of us, but we’re just happy they’re adhering to the stay-at-home orders.

