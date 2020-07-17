Twitter Reacts To James Harden Allegedly Rocking A “Thin Blue Line” Mask

While there was excitement to see the NBA’s best scorer back on a basketball court doing what he does best, there was also some criticism being floated at Harden.

Many fans were not too happy to see Harden rocking a mask with what seemed to be a “Thin Blue Line” design in a photo the Houston Rockets shared with the caption “Mask Up.”

While telling people to wear masks has become a hot button issue in the United States, it was the imagery on the face-covering that is catching people’s ire. “Thin Blue Line” is a pro-police symbol, but many have also claimed it could be tied to white supremacy and is a direct response to the Black Lives Matter movement. It also features the “punisher skull,” which has also been affiliated with far-right hate groups.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty