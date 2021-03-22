Twitter Reacts To PJ Washington & Brittany Renner Pregnancy Announcement

Y’all n*ggas lame as hell for hating on Brittany Renner & PJ Washington.



She’s a grown woman, who enjoyed her 20’s and dated a lot. That’s what you’re supposed to do.



He’s a multi millionaire athlete, and was the only type of n*gga she’d go for. Get y’all 💰 up and get u a her pic.twitter.com/27VVndNZB6