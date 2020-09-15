Dancing with the Stars , Newsletter , photos
Cassius Gems: Tyra Banks’ Viral ‘DWTS’ Debut Reminded Us She’s Grown Woman Beautiful [Photos]

Posted 41 mins ago

Beauty 09.15.20

Tyra Banks arrives at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.\nÂ© J Graylock/jpistudios.com

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Tyra Banks has been the talk of the internet since last night’s Dancing With The Stars premiere.

In case you were not aware, the supermodel, actress, and television personality was tapped to host the latest season of the hit competition series — and if Tyra fans know anything about the hardworking woman, it’s that she takes each and every gig very seriously. So, it was no surprise when she strutted out in a bright red ball gown, runway style… or when she yelled “I am finally here… Look momma I’m in the ballroom!” into the camera, for that matter. Fans of the show immediately accused her of making it all about her… if you missed that, click here to see it all go down for yourself.

That said, Tyra has always been beautiful and talented with an amazing spirit, and we would be remiss if we didn’t take this opportunity to highlight that fact.

In honor of the icon, who paved the way for so many young models today, we gathered some of her most beautiful social media shots. Check those out below and also chime with your thoughts on her Dancing With The Stars grand opening.

1. It’s the body for me.

2. Beauty in dusty blue.

3. Woah baby.

4. The SI cover that went viral.

5. So flawless.

View this post on Instagram

Was one of my fave hairstyles...ever. ✂️

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

6. All black everything.

7. Tyra’s still got it.

View this post on Instagram

I gotta be real with you and admit that this is one of my favorite photos that I took for @si_swimsuit. I think it’s because it harkens back to a time in fashion right before my prime. The 1980s. That era of modeling was all about swimsuits that cut very high up on the leg - so high it almost reached their armpits - ha! And I can remember looking at Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoots when I was still a youngin’ and thinking, wow, that’s sooooo cool! I never thought that I would be bold enough to wear something like this and it’s crazy because this was the first shot that we did on the very first day at the crack of dawn in the morning. But I was ready. Ready do something different. Ready to do something DARING. Ready to pay homage to the supermodels of the 80s who worked their asses off to lay the foundation for me and future generations to soar! #BanX

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

8. In black and white.

9. You’ve got to love her.

10. Congrats to the queen.

