Cassius Gems: Tyra Banks’ Viral ‘DWTS’ Debut Reminded Us She’s Grown Woman Beautiful [Photos]

Tyra Banks has been the talk of the internet since last night’s Dancing With The Stars premiere.

In case you were not aware, the supermodel, actress, and television personality was tapped to host the latest season of the hit competition series — and if Tyra fans know anything about the hardworking woman, it’s that she takes each and every gig very seriously. So, it was no surprise when she strutted out in a bright red ball gown, runway style… or when she yelled “I am finally here… Look momma I’m in the ballroom!” into the camera, for that matter. Fans of the show immediately accused her of making it all about her… if you missed that, click here to see it all go down for yourself.

That said, Tyra has always been beautiful and talented with an amazing spirit, and we would be remiss if we didn’t take this opportunity to highlight that fact.

In honor of the icon, who paved the way for so many young models today, we gathered some of her most beautiful social media shots. Check those out below and also chime with your thoughts on her Dancing With The Stars grand opening.