STREAMED: Eminem Returns With New Single “Houdini,” Roddy Ricch Reflects On “Survivor’s Remorse” & More

Eminem — “Houdini”

Guess who’s back? Eminem returns to Slim Shady form with his newest single, “Houdini.” Marshall Mathers produced the magician-inspired cut alongside longtime collaborator Luis Resto.

It’s the first single from Em’s forthcoming album, THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE). But the song is inspired, in many ways, by Em’s “Without Me” single from 2002’s Eminem Show. “Guess who’s back?” He asked on the original. “Back again / Shady’s back; tell a friend.”

Meanwhile, Shady’s back here, as well, it seems. But that includes the controversial pop culture references that Em has always been known (and heavily criticized) for.

“If I was to ask for Megan Thee / Stallion if she / would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat? / I don’t know, but I’m glad to be / back,” he raps on the song, making a reference to Megan Thee Stallion’s harrowing shooting experience.

He goes on to reference R. Kelly and more in the song before acknowledging his shocking tactics. “I hop on tracks like a kangaroo / And say a few things or two / to anger you / But f-ck that, if I think that sh-t / I’ma say that sh-t / Cancel me? What? Okay, that’s it.”

Rich Lee directed the song’s music video. Slim Shady, with his blonde hair, appears through a portal from 2002, and finds the world has changed a lot, with the advent of selfie-sticks, virtual reality headsets and delivery robots.

At first, Marshall Mathers decides to battle the 2002 Slim Shady as Rap Boy, the Robin-like character from his “Without Me” music video. Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Royce Da 5’9” and The Alchemist also make cameos here. In the end, Marshall Mathers and Slim Shady duke it out, but an “unholy hybrid” forms and they become one.

Roddy Ricch — “Survivor’s Remorse”

Roddy Ricch reflects on “Survivor’s Remorse” with his newest single. The introspective song allows the Compton MC to rap and sing about his life, while providing updates about how he’s managing the perils of success.

“Let’s talk about everything so I could give it some closure,” he raps on the the Turbo production that pulls inspiration from Kelly Clarkson’s “Me.” “I’ve been going through child support / A good daddy, I vouch for it.”

He goes on to discuss doubts from fans. “Imagine if I had a dollar for every time they said I fell off; I’d be a billionaire,” he rhymes. Later, he adds: “Pride myself off the progress of being off codeine; I promise, it’s so hard to shake.”

Roddy symbolically takes a blindfold off at the start of the song’s music video. Backed by a gospel choir, surrounded by crosses, Ricch shares some memories through vignettes. Spike Jordan directed the clip, which also acts as a trailer for Roddy’s forthcoming LP.

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion f. Cardi B — “Wanna Be (Remix)”

Shortly after linking up with GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion at Madison Square Garden, Cardi B joins the dynamic duo on the “Wanna Be (Remix).” While she unifies with them, she also seemingly takes an opportunity to address a rumored feud.

“She did what? Had no idea / Thought she was on the shelf, Ikea / Hope she talk like that when I see her / B-tch, please, don’t nobody wanna be ya,” Cardi raps on the song, stressing the “be ya” in such a way that fans think she’s referring to the rapper BIA.

BIA seemed to take this as a jab, as well. Shortly after the song came out, she tweeted: “BITCH-S IS WACK. BITCH-S IS TRASH. I SHOULD HANG BITCH-S RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY A-S.”

Fans have been speculating over a feud for quite some time and one supporter took this moment to ask BIA to get in the booth for a response. “B-tch you don’t want me in the booth,” BIA replied. “I’m REALLY like that.”

Darren Waller — “Who Knew (Her Perspective)”

Darren Waller is best known for his work on the NFL field as a New York Giants tight end. But now, he’s taking on a new journey as a musician with the release of his heartbreak anthem, “Who Knew (Her Perspective).”

Waller kicks the track off with a lament. “It’s hard to love,” he says. “It’s hard to be free; it’s hard to give all of your soul and have your heart broken in return.”

The NFL player says the track was written “from the perspective of past relationship partners,” according to Complex.

“The song is an attempt to see things from the woman’s perspective,” he added. “The video is an extension of that, ending with me being alone and wondering why they wounded me and left me there.”

Waller and WNBA star Kelsey Plum, a guard for the Las Vegas Aces, recently filed for divorce after one year of marriage.