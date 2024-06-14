Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Volvo and SSENSE Collab On Exclusive EX30 Campaign

Published on June 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
Volvo x SSENSE collab

Source: Norman Wong / Volvo/SSENSE

If you’re keen on fashion, you’ve certainly heard of SSENSE, the retailer that keeps all the streetwear and even couture your wallet can manage at your fingertips. The global fashion retailer has teamed with Volvo for a campaign to promote the new, fully electric Volvo EX30.

Volvo x SSENSE collab

Source: Norman Wong / Volvo/SSENSE

The campaign pairs and aligns the high fashion world’s aesthetics with the EX30’s versatility. Volvo EX30 touts “the intersection of thoughtful design and smart technology” essential for any electric vehicle. The EV boasts a compact but thoughtful interior that comes in four unique designs inspired by Swedish landscapes—Mist, Pine, Indigo, & Breeze. On the outside, five colors that are inspired by Scandinavian elements—Vapour Grey, Onyx Black, Moss Yellow, Crystal White, and Cloud Blue.

The aforementioned color palette is complemented by SSENSE-powered fashion looks, which were shot by Canadian commercial photographer and Creative Director Norman Wong.

“As a brand deeply rooted in innovation and design, we’re so proud to be collaborating with a likeminded partner like SSENSE,” said Aleiza Alerta, Volvo Car Canada’s Director of Marketing & Communications in a statement. “The Volvo EX30 embodies Volvo Cars’ design values and we’re thrilled to see this come to life through Norman’s lens and the SSENSE team.”

While the looks are inspired by the EX30, the people rocking the clothes are artists, designers, models and creators that include Emmanuel UddenbergDani RocheSpencer BaduJeremy JooIsabel OkoroMich MaoLauren ArmstrongJosh McIntyreTre AkulaAustin BanksDavid May and Jacqueline Ashton.

If you happen to be in Montreal, SSENSE’s flagship store will feature the campaign looks from June 14-16 and will have Volvo EX30 (it won’t be available until later this year) on site. The EX30 will be available for purchase later this year.

See detailed photos of the Volvo x SSENSE campaign below.

 

Volvo x SSENSE collab

Source: Norman Wong / Volvo/SSENSE

Volvo x SSENSE collab

Source: Norman Wong / Volvo/SSENSE

Volvo x SSENSE collab

Source: Norman Wong / Volvo/SSENSE

 

RELATED TAGS

culture fashion

More from Cassius Life
Trending
HBCU Futurist title card
Entrepreneurship

HBCU Futurist Episode 1: HBCU Accelerator Gives Startup Companies a Boost Through Education & Resources

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.
Sports

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.

HBCU Grambling
Sports

Grambling Will Come in Shining at HBCU All-Star Game

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

HBCU Asanti Price
Sports

HBCU All-Star journey a full circle moment for Asanti Price

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
Health

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close