Volvo and SSENSE Collab On Exclusive EX30 Campaign

If you’re keen on fashion, you’ve certainly heard of SSENSE, the retailer that keeps all the streetwear and even couture your wallet can manage at your fingertips. The global fashion retailer has teamed with Volvo for a campaign to promote the new, fully electric Volvo EX30.

The campaign pairs and aligns the high fashion world’s aesthetics with the EX30’s versatility. Volvo EX30 touts “the intersection of thoughtful design and smart technology” essential for any electric vehicle. The EV boasts a compact but thoughtful interior that comes in four unique designs inspired by Swedish landscapes—Mist, Pine, Indigo, & Breeze. On the outside, five colors that are inspired by Scandinavian elements—Vapour Grey, Onyx Black, Moss Yellow, Crystal White, and Cloud Blue.

The aforementioned color palette is complemented by SSENSE-powered fashion looks, which were shot by Canadian commercial photographer and Creative Director Norman Wong.

“As a brand deeply rooted in innovation and design, we’re so proud to be collaborating with a likeminded partner like SSENSE,” said Aleiza Alerta, Volvo Car Canada’s Director of Marketing & Communications in a statement. “The Volvo EX30 embodies Volvo Cars’ design values and we’re thrilled to see this come to life through Norman’s lens and the SSENSE team.”

While the looks are inspired by the EX30, the people rocking the clothes are artists, designers, models and creators that include Emmanuel Uddenberg, Dani Roche, Spencer Badu, Jeremy Joo, Isabel Okoro, Mich Mao, Lauren Armstrong, Josh McIntyre, Tre Akula, Austin Banks, David May and Jacqueline Ashton.

If you happen to be in Montreal, SSENSE’s flagship store will feature the campaign looks from June 14-16 and will have Volvo EX30 (it won’t be available until later this year) on site. The EX30 will be available for purchase later this year.

See detailed photos of the Volvo x SSENSE campaign below.