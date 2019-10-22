Juice WRLD Reportedly Being Sued For $15 Million Over Radio Hit “Lucid Dreams”

Juice WRLD is in the middle of a lawsuit that could end up costing him $15 million, as rock band Yellowcard is accusing the up-and-comer of unlawfully sampling one of their old songs. In documents obtained by The Blast, Yellowcard also alleges Juice WRLD’s actions were intentional.

“Yellow band members Ryan Key, Peter Mosley, Longineu Parson and Sean Wellman-Mackin are suing Juice Wrld (real name: Jared Higgins), Taz Taylor and Interscope Records,” The Blast reports, adding “The suit says Yellowcard wrote and recorded a song ‘Holly Wood Died’, which was released in January, 2006. They accuse the rapper of using a sample of ‘Holly Wood Died’, along with Sting’s ‘Shape of my Heart’, for his song ‘Lucid Dreams’. Yellowcard says the rapper licensed Sting’s song but decided ‘to willfully infringe the Original Work.'”

On his end, Juice WRLD doesn't seem to be bothered at all.

