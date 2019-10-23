Will Smith, People All Over The World Planning To “Sleep Out” As Part Of Fight Against Homelessness

View this post on Instagram
Ask yourself this question: what does home mean to you? Maybe it's comfort & security, maybe it's family, love & warmth. But there are over 100 million people in the world with nowhere to call home. Join Will Smith, Dame Helen Mirren & Chris Martin from Coldplay in calling for an end to global homelessness. On December 7th, 50,000 people will sleep outside in 50 cities around the world. Register now to take part in the world's largest display of solidarity & help raise $50 million to help one million homeless people globally.
Will Smith, Chris Martin, and Dame Helen Mirren are joining forces in the global fight against homelessness. As a part of The World’s Big Sleep Out campaign, the superstars are urging people to join city-wide “sleep outs” across the planet.
“Think for a minute about what home means to you,” Will Smith says in a promotional video. “To me, home means conversation. It’s, like, the place where my family comes together and that’s the most beautiful part of home. But there are over 100 million people in the world who don’t have a place to call home.”
“On December 7th, 2019, we are hoping for fifty thousand people to sleep out in the world’s largest display of solidarity and support for homeless and displaced people,” Dame Helen continues, before stating sleep outs will be occurring in fifty cities across the world, including Dublin, NY, Chicago, Manchester, and more. According to the campaign site, Will Smith will appear in Times Square to read participants a bedtime story, with Dame Helen Mirren doing the same in Trafalgar Square.
100% of the funds raised from Big Sleep Out will go to homeless charities. 50% will go to charities helping rough sleepers and people suffering from homelessness in your town or city. And 50% will go to organisations helping some of the 70.1 million people displaced globally who have lost their homes through war, natural disaster or extreme poverty.
The World’s Big Sleep Out Campaign was founded by Josh Littlejohn MBE, who is also the co-founder of Scotland-based charity Social Bite, the site states. Click here to learn more.