Diddy Says He Is On A “Break” From Music, Confirms ‘Making The Band’ Is Coming In 2020

Diddy, oops we mean Brother Love is retired…Well sort of. The Bad Boy founder with many names and Father of Asahd and a child later to be named and will probably be featured in a future album title were both featured on Rolling Stone’s latest ‘Musicians on Musicians’ cover. The feature story highlights the influential careers of both men and saw them ask each other about their work ethic, life before stardom while sharing an admiration for each other. When speaking about what he looks for in new artists, he confirmed his “break” from the music game.

During the meeting of the musical minds, Khaled asks Combs to recall the moment when he first met the late Biggie Smalls. Brother Love detailed he met the Brooklyn rapper at Sylvia’s in Harlem.

“Yeah. I wanted to sign him so bad. And I saw he was a big guy, and I was from Harlem. I was like, ‘Man, the best thing for me to do is to invite him to Sylvia’s.’ And the crazy thing was that when he sat down, I said, ‘What you want to eat?’ He said, ‘I’m not hungry’ [both laugh]. He would never eat around me!”

When asked by Khaled what he looks for in an artist, Combs reveals he is not making music at the moment, but it will take someone with the “it factor” of Biggie or Mary J. Blige to get him excited to make music.

“If you don’t see my name on all the Top 10 records, that means I’m not making music. I’m bringing Making the Band back in 2020. I’m contemplating, ‘Is there a role for me in music now?’ I just know that for me, I would only be able to sign legends. To be honest, my decisions will be made through God. I’m at another frequency and level of music. It would have to be something that God fully put in my heart, like when I heard Biggie or I heard Mary [J. Blige].”

Don’t know if that level of talent is out there, who knows, he may find that person when Making The Band returns.

Photo: Phillip Faraone / Getty