Solange & Husband Alan Ferguson Call It Quits, Fans React & Does She Have A New Man?

Just as rumors started to surface online that Solange and her husband Alan Ferguson quietly divorced, Solo hit social media to confirm the news that they are, in fact, done. While she isn’t being super specific, the superstar and little sister to Beyoncé says she and music video director have “separated and parted ways.”

From Solo:

“The past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still

within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear. I’ve lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. I’ve always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. I’ve also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes. 11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself. a n*gga ain’t perfect, but I’m leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace. may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!”

Welp, that’s all folks. Needless to say, social media is in complete disbelief even though people already kind of, somehow knew. Hit the flip for reactions and rumors about her alleged new boyfriend…

