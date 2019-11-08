STREAMED: Dave East Drops Major Label Debut “Survival,” Jacquees Eyes The Throne With “King of R&B,” & More

Dave East — Survival

Dave East finally drops his major label debut album, Survival. The long-awaited Def Jam/Mass Appeal project arrives in the form of a 20-song LP full of big names, high-profile producers, and street-based reflections.

“You probably thought the label was gon’ shelf me,” East rhymes on the DJ Premier-assisted intro, “They Wanna Kill You.” “You prayed that this paper would never help me … I don’t wanna die young, I wanna die wealthy.”

Beyond Premier, the album features appearances from Teyana Taylor, Fabolous, E-40, Lil Baby, The-Dream, Max B, and Mass Appeal head Nas. The offering also includes “The Marathon Continues,” a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. “Your voice keeps playing in my head,” he raps on the latter cut. “Don’t want to believe that you’re dead.”

East recently spoke with Billboard about the meaning of the album’s title. “That’s what I’ve been doing this entire time. I’m surviving now, I’m still trying to figure it out,” he said. “I’m trying to broaden my horizons, get into things that people don’t know me for. I feel like ‘survival’ was the one word that could tie all of that together.”

Stream Survival below.

Jacquees — King of R&B

Jacquees has his eyes on the throne. After claiming to be the King of R&B, the soulful crooner unleashes an album with the same name. It features the self-proclaimed King of the South T.I. as well as Young Thug, Gunna, Tory Lanez, and Quavo.

Jacquees’ original “king” comment came in 2018. “I just wanna let everybody know that I’m the king of R&B right now, for this generation,” he said at the time. “I understand who done came and who done did that, but now, it’s my turn.”

Here, Jacquees maintains his stance while including others in the regal status. “I gotta dedicate this to all the kings before me, all the greats,” he says on the intro, “King.” Later, he sings: “If we talking kings, there’s more than one.”

Earlier this year, Jacquees addressed the criticism he faced for his king commentary. “They couldn’t believe I said it,” he told Power 98.3. “People always tap me on the back like, ‘Jacquees! I love your stuff.’ But then I come out and say I’m the king and you want to turn your back on me. How you turn your back on me because I said I’m the greatest?”

Stream King of R&B below.

Doja Cat — Hot Pink

Doja Cat broke onto the music scene with last year’s Amala. But it was her viral song “Mooo!” and her Rico Nasty collaboration “Tia Tamera” that built upon that original buzz. Now capitalizing on all of the above, the singer-rapper unleashes her newest album, Hot Pink.

The rising star gets some additional star power behind her on this album, thanks to appearances by Gucci Mane, Tyga, and Smino. Ben Billions, Salaam Remi, Tyson Trax, Yeti Beats, and Troy Noka are among the LP’s producers.

Doja has called this her “most exciting project” to date. “With my first album it was a little bit like I was practicing,” she told The Fader. “It’s like, you know the first time you do anything, you kind of have to figure out who you are? I feel like with this second project I know who I am and I know what I want and I know what I want it to sound like. I’m really proud of this.”

Listen to Hot Pink below.

Tory Lanez feat. T-Pain – “Jerry Sprunger”

Tory Lanez salutes T-Pain with their new collaboration, “Jerry Sprunger.” The new single from Tory’s forthcoming Chixtape 5 pulls inspiration from Teddy P’s “I’m Sprung” smash.

“I’m sprung,” Lanez confesses. “She got me doing the dishes / …You so fire, you so vicious / I’m so glad that you’re not his chick.” Later, he adds: “They’re saying I’m sprung, they right.”

T-Pain lends vocals to the track, showing that he celebrates the new iteration of his fan favorite. “Tory took one line and made a hot song,” he sings on the cut. It’s a reference to JAY-Z’s Nas-directed barb: “You made it a hot line, I made it a hot song.”

But Teddy also used this occasion to drop his own new track, “Think It’s a Game.” “You think it’s a game?” he asked. “I get my coins but bitch, I ain’t playing.” Listen to both new tracks below.

Lil Mosey — Certified Hitmaker

Lil Mosey is a Certified Hitmaker. The 17-year-old phenom catapulted to success with a series of infectious singles, including “Noticed,” “Kamikaze,” “Pull Up,” “Greet Her,” and “Burberry Headband” off last year’s Northsbest. Now, Mosey returns with his newest offering, Certified Hitmaker.

The stars aligned for the young spitter. Chris Brown appears on the album’s “G Walk” single and Gunna slides through on “Stuck in a Dream.” Trippie Redd also lends a hand on “Never Scared” while AJ Tracey is featured on “Bankroll.” Producer Royce David, a frequent collaborator, produced on all of the LP’s cuts.

Mosey, who was named a XXL Freshman this year, prides himself on his originality. “Now I’m bringing new flows and new melodies that nobody has heard before to the table,” he told the mag at the time. “You can compare it to some stuff, but as far as how good it is, it’s different. In Seattle where I’m from, is like the Bay Area—you can hear that type of stuff in my music. Bouncy, jumpin’, fun—that’s Lil Mosey’s sound. I don’t really sound like a lot of other people.”

Brother Ali — Secrets & Escapes

Rhymesayers unite as Brother Ali teams up with label mate Evidence for a special collaborative album. The surprise drop features 11 new Ali cuts produced by the legendary Dilated Peoples MC and beatsmith.

Ali and Ev bring some friends along for the ride. Pharaoh Monch shows up on “Situated” while Talib Kweli pops up on “De La Kufi.” Newcomer C.S. Armstrong flexes his vocals on “Apple Tree Me.” Evidence throws in a verse but otherwise remains behind the boards so Ali can take center stage with the bars.

“Ev smoked a lot of weed, Ali prayed a lot, and their influences on each other can be heard in the recordings,” reads the album’s press release. “Every time they made something that reminded them of what they’ve become known for, they threw it away and started something new.”

Brother Ali and Evidence released the LP as a surprise on Friday, but not in time “Streamed.” Now, they’re getting ready to embark on a joint tour. Supported by Marlon Craft, the Rhymesayers duo will be on the road together through Nov. 23.

Stream Secrets & Escapes below.