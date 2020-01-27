‘Power’ Recap: We Witness Councilman Tate’s ‘Reversal of Fortune’

Source: Power / Starz

In our best *James St. Patrick voice*, previously on Power, in what was arguably one of the best episodes in the show’s six-season history, Tommy got the send-off he deserved. He took his drug dealing and Christmas canceling talents to Cali and made peace with his dying “brother” Ghost. With him scratched off #WhoshotGhost suspect list, it’s time to see what Councilman Tate was doing leading up to that fateful night.

Councilman Tate Is Down In The Dumps

With his campaign basically dead, Councilman Tate does what anyone who is down on their luck does to cope, drown their sorrows in alcohol. The episode opens up with the struggling politician drunk out of his mind at a bar. Before he eventually passes out after a belligerent speech, he makes a call to someone named Croop, instructing him to come up to New York to do a “job” for him. It appears that Tate is a regular at this spot and gets wasted often, so the waitress he unsuccessfully shot his shot at called his brother to scoop his intoxicated ass up.

When Tate wakes up from his drunk bender, he realizes he is at the home of his brother Kamaal who is played by his actual sibling, Lahmard Tate. Like him, Kamaal is a police officer but has the life Tate would love to have since he is happily married and has a son. Anyway, Tate breaks the bad news to his family that it’s a wrap for his campaign because the DNC has found its new Black golden boy in James St.Patrick.

Like every episode this season so far, the already upset Tate gets triggered even more when news breaks of James joining Lorette Walsh’s campaign as her Lieutenant Governor. Kamaal’s wife turns off the television sensing her brother-in-law’s dismay over the news and suggests Kamaal takes his brother out for some much needed fresh air.

Well, his idea of decompressing is letting off some rounds at the shooting range. During their discussion, Kamaal suggests that his brother should consider rejoining the force since his stint in politics is looking dead. Rashad scoffs at the idea explaining his run at Governor hit a snag, but he still intends on winning. Kamaal tells him that’s all good, but he needs to do it for the right reasons, and getting revenge against James St. Patrick isn’t one of them. Some sound advice from his older brother now has Tate thinking about a mistake he made with a particular phone call.

Meet The Struggle Fixers Croop & Carter

Fans have been wondering what in the world does Cedric The Entertainer’s appearance and quick death back at the beginning of season six had to do with the show. Now we know. Ced’s character, named Croop, is a goon/assassin alongside his son Carter.

Before we get to the events that lead up to that fateful shootout that led to the death of Croop, we finally learn how they got involved in this mess in the first place. Croop is a hilarious, country music-loving fixer for hire who is grooming his son in the business as well. We get to see them in action as they deal with a white man name Frankie who likes to touch little girls, according to Croop. They are gruesomely torturing him while questioning him with Croop, eventually putting a bullet in his head for good measure after singing Conway Twitty’s hit record “That’s My Job.”

Anyway, they head to New York to meet with Tate to talk about that this “job” Tate needs to them do, which we all know right off the bat is to kill Ghost. After a conversation with Cooper Saxe and Detective Blanca, when they walked in his campaign office seeking information from him that could put James behind the bar, he realizes he shouldn’t have made that phone call earlier.

Tate links up with Croop and Carter to inform them he no longer needs their services and but they are not trying to hear that. Croop tells Tate that the threat of him snitching on them lingers and that he has to choose between his life or their target (James). Tate, of course, picks himself and lets them continue on the mission, which would turn out to be their last.

Knowing that he messed up big time, Tate decides to pay his political rival, James, a visit to warn him. Unfortunately, James is on his high horse and isn’t trying to hear Tate’s warning about the attempt on his life and instead berates Tate making him feel as minuscule as possible. Tate tries his best, but James’ tongue lashing is just too much, and Tate leaves thinking you know what I tried to help this man, but at this point, it’s whatever.

Back to Croop and Carter, who have been watching James. Now its time to move in for the kill, or at least they thought they were.

We have seen this scenario play out plenty of times, but it didn’t make much sense till now. Initially thinking they would only have to deal with James, they find out that won’t be the case immediately because of Tommy’s presence. After the shootout, which leads to the death of Croop, his son Carter is left alive in the aftermath. After Croop and Carter failed miserably at their “job,” Tate gets a phone call from Carter, blasting him for failing to tell them about Tommy. Tate nervously pretends he has no idea what Carter is talking about and hangs up the phone on him.

Tate finally arrives at his office, and things get even more interesting when he gets a visit from Dre. After his visit with James, where he got embarrassed, Dre comes bearing some news about the St. Patrick Family, as we already know is some information regarding Tariq. Tate takes his newfound dirt and pays a visit to Tasha in hopes he can recruit her to take down Ghost.

He fails though cause Tasha just isn’t to keen on taking on James, whom she describes as “unstoppable,” looks like Tate strikes out there. That won’t be his only problem cause he still has to worry about Croop’s son catching up with him. Pissed he lost his country music-loving daddy, Carter pays Tate a visit after a threatening phone call he made to the Rashad earlier.

Carter is understandably upset at the death of his father, but Tate did try to convince them both not to take the job. Before Carter can get his revenge for his dad, Kamaal comes out and shoots Carter killing him instantly. After the incident, Tate lies to Kamaal and his wife that Carter was a “hopped up” mugger. Kamaal doesn’t immediately buy what Rashad is selling, but Tate is sticking to his story. The conversation is interrupted by Tate’s phone, there is an emergency happening at his campaign office that needs his immediate attention.

When It Rains It Pours

Tates streak of bad luck just doesn’t seem to end. He gets a surprise visit from his former fling, Cassandra. She tries to convince Tate on behalf of the DNC to concede and rally around Walsh and St. Patrick’s ticket. Rashad shuts that down because he still believes he has a chance following a visit to a diner where all the patrons expressed they were still in his corner.

Cassandra isn’t the only person trying to convince him to concede.

Stern and Lorette show up at his office while the DNC is taking all of its equipment back. They are also trying to convince Tate to give his endorsement for Lorrette’s campaign. Rashad doubles down on his stance that he will not and reminding her that she is just pandering for Black and Brown votes. Before she and Stern arrived, Tate got some bad news from Detective Blanca.

Tate was eager to testify against James, but Blanca informs him that it will no longer be necessary because the case against Ghost is no longer going forward. Following those two conversations, Tate tells Dre to stop by the office to pick up the plates and new IDs he asked for.

He instructs Dre to take care of James and even offers him a gun to complete the task, but Dre tells him he has his own firearm and leaves after he ensures he will get the job done. We all know that was not the case, of course.

When it rains, it sure as hell pours, following the tsunami of bad news that hit him, he gets a call from Kamaal telling him that he is on his way to pick him up. Kamaal had to call in the shooting, but Tate doesn’t understand why he did. During the conversation on the way to the precinct, Kamaal pushes Tate for information because he feels there is more to the story, Tate is not telling him. Tate is not feeling that and insists he has shared his truth with his brother even though we know he’s lying.

His time at the precinct isn’t as bad as he thought it would be thanks to him being a former cop. The investigators could care less about Carter after they find he has a pretty long rap sheet, so they sweep the entire ordeal under the rug. The only thing they request is Kamaal’s gun as part of standard police procedure following a shooting. Before Kamaal can hand over his weapon, another officer busts in the room to inform them there has been a shooting at Club Truth and its all hands on deck.

Tate rolls out with his brother to the night club to find out exactly what happened.

Things Finally Work In Tate’s Favor

Once they arrive at Club Truth, Kamaal instructs Tate to stay in the car, but he decides not to. Armed with the gun he initially offered to Dre, it looks like Tate is going to go inside the club himself make sure the task has been completed. Before he walks inside, he grabbed by a reporter and is informed that James was murdered and is asked to give an impromptu interview. Tate knocks it out of the park and reignites his push for the governorship.

Lorette and the DNC rep arrive at Tate’s brother’s house to offer him a chance to be on Lorette’s ticket. Tate makes them sweat before outright rejecting the offer and deciding to inform them that he plans on resurrecting his campaign. Lorette is beside herself, but the rep tells her to go wait in the car. Once Lorette leaves, the DNC representative shakes his hand and is onboard with the Tate for Governor campaign.

Things pick up immediately with Tate giving a great speech at a church reenergizing those who were in his corner. When they leave the church, Tate is swarmed by the press, one reporter asks him about Ramona, and he lies about her relationship with James St. Patrick saying it was an adulterous affair. Tate’s brother also reveals that Dre was murdered, so that means all of the loose ends have been tied up.

Tate is on top of the world, he gets a very generous donation from Simon Stern and even is smashing Cassandra again. After their pound session, someone rings the doorbell. It’s none other than Romana, and she is not happy at all.

She calls Tate out for lying about the relationship that never really happened between her and James, but Tate doesn’t care at all. Ramona isn’t too pleased to see Cassandra is there as well, and after a bit of a back and forth with both Tate and Cassandra storms out of the hotel room.

Tate wasn’t finished though, he turns his attention on Cassandra and tells her to get to stepping as well pretty just using her for the sex and thanking her for paying for the hotel room. She also leaves upset after getting played by Tate, he turns on the tv where he is greeted by more breaking news.

Apparently, they have already caught James’ killer leaving us with the ultimate cliff hanger till next week when we finally learn who delivered the fatal shot.

Photo: Power / Starz